Clinic Hours Changing Dec. 16 at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic and La Junta VA Clinic

When: Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm MT Where: 3141 Centennial Boulevard Colorado Springs, CO Cost: Free





PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic

To better coordinate care for our patients, we are ending Saturday hours at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic. We have had difficulty providing consistent staffing across our services, so reallocating those staff to the weekday hours will allow more consistent and robust care. To accommodate the loss of extended hours on Saturdays, we are extending evening hours to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As of Monday, December 16, 2024, Lindstrom clinic’s new operating hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients with weekend appointments currently scheduled will be called and rescheduled within the new times during the work week.

La Junta VA Clinic

Beginning on Monday, December 16, the La Junta VA Clinic will open 30 minutes later at 8 a.m. Due to the small clinic staff, the 7:30 a.m. opening time can result in a staff member being alone in the clinic. The new times will provide consistent staff hours, ensuring that there are always at least two staff members present for staff safety. Beginning on Monday, December 16, the clinic hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

VA Health Connect is available 24/7 to provide scheduling, nurse triage, pharmacy services and acute virtual visits. Health Administration staff, Pharmacy Technicians, and Registered Nurses are available and can engage Veterans for virtual care with medical providers within VA Health Connect, if needed. To get connected, call 833-983-0484.

