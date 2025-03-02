Salida VA clinic hours changing Monday (2/3/25)

PRESS RELEASE

January 31, 2025

Salida , CO — The Salida VA Clinic hours will be changing back to their previous operating hours, beginning Feb. 3.

On Monday, Feb. 3, the clinic hours will revert back to 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Thank you to our Veterans for your flexibility with these changes. The previous adjustment was due to staff departure. We are excited that a new Registered Nurse has been hired for the Salida Clinic team, allowing us to make this change back to previous hours.

For the time being, lab draw will be available on Tuesday mornings only (by appointment only), but we hope to expand lab draw hours soon.

If you need to speak with someone outside of the clinic hours, contact VA Health Connect at 303-399-8020, press 2. Our VA ECHCS scheduling team can be reached at 719-539-8666.

