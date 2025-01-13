VA Eastern Colorado PTSD Domiciliary welcomes first patients

PRESS RELEASE

January 13, 2025

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System welcomed its first patients to its Ascend Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Domiciliary in Aurora on Jan. 13.

The VA ECHCS Ascend PTSD Domiciliary provides comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation services to veterans with mental health conditions like posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Those services available range from cognitive processing therapy, prolonged exposure psychotherapy, certain medications and more.

The domiciliary also has a six-week program with individualized lengths of stay, and a team of health professional of psychologists, social workers, nurses, psychiatrist, recreation therapist, peer support, pharmacist, dietician and more supporting. The mission of the Ascend PTSD program is to foster a supportive environment where our Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members can heal from trauma and PTSD. Participants will learn and practice helpful strategies and coping skills and build their confidence as they recover.

Ascend PTSD provides access to evidence-based PTSD treatment for Veterans of all genders and trauma types. The new 18,000-square-foot building has 15 beds for men and five beds for women, as well as a kitchen, activity room, courtyard space and 12 dedicated parking spots.

Veterans can learn more about VA residential rehabilitation programs by talking with their primary care or mental health provider or by visiting our website at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/get-help/va-residential-rehabilitation/index.asp.

