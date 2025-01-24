VA Eastern Colorado Ribbon-Cutting for New Aurora Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. for the new Aurora outpatient clinic, the Lt. Col. John W. Mosley VA Clinic located in Aurora, at 21825 E. Quincy Ave.

This clinic will replace the former Aurora VA outpatient clinic located at 13701 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 200 in Aurora.

The new clinic will have Primary Care, Mental Health, Radiology, Pharmacy, Nutrition, as well as a social worker on-site.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees will be invited to tour the facility. The ribbon cutting will be streamed via Facebook live and saved on the ECHCS Facebook page for those unable to attend.

The clinic's namesake, Lt. Col. John W. Mosley, was a Tuskegee Airman, Denver native, civil rights activist, the first black football player at Colorado State University and a prominent member of the Aurora community.

"Lieutenant Colonel Mosley was a pioneer, having the circumstances of his day shape how he navigated his career during a time when many African Americans, and other groups, were discounted and restricted in facets of life,” said VA ECHCS Interim Director Paul Roberts. “His fight for equality and acceptance helped to positively influence and shape public perception and opinion about African Americans in the academic world, within the Air Force and the Veteran community. We are proud to open this new clinic that bears his name in Aurora and to continue to serve our Aurora Veterans and bring these critical services to their community and closer to their home."

Learn more about Lt. Col. Mosley and the new Mosley Clinic or by visiting our website https://www.va.gov/eastern-colorado-health-care/about-us/history-storie….