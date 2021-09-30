Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center becomes an Age-Friendly Health System participant

Age-Friendly Health Systems is a movement of hundreds of health care facilities committed to ensuring that all older adults receive evidence-based care. This means that EC GRECC is working towards reliable practice of evidence-based interventions for all older adults in their care known as the 4Ms (4Ms: What Matters, Medications, Mentation, Mobility).

Specifically, Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center is working in our Tele-Dementia / Geriatric Clinic and our Tele-Palliative Care Clinic to ensure they are Age-Friendly. In the coming months we will demonstrate the steps we have taken to become an Age-Friendly Health System.

Veteran Community Partnership - Colorado Chapter

The Colorado Veteran Community Partnership was established in July 2017.

Mission: Improve quality of care for Veterans and their families through committed partnerships focused on improving VA-community connections for Colorado Veterans.

Contact: Courtney Bauers, LCSW, courtney.bauers@va.gov

Eastern Colorado GRECC Education Core

The Eastern Colorado GRECC focuses its training efforts on translating existing and new geriatrics knowledge and skills into clinical practice at the local, regional and national levels. These efforts build on the substantial geriatrics educational and training activities at the Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC and leverage important resources from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Older Veteran Engagement Board

Eastern Colorado GRECC wants your voice to inform research, clinical and community-based services for older Veterans and caregivers.

Our mission is to promote older Veteran and caregiver engagement in planning research, clinical services and educational efforts of the Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC).

The goal of the Older Veteran Engagement Team is to help ensure that the voice of older Veterans and caregivers informs research, clinical and other types of services to support Veterans as they age.

The Older Veteran Engagement Team was formed for two reasons:

To give Veterans and caregivers a forum to connect with their peers, learn about available support and research, and offer their opinions; and, To give providers, researchers and health educators a way to receive feedback at any stage of their projects/initiatives.

Interested in joining our team?



Please contact:

Kathryn.Nearing@va.gov or 303-724-7186