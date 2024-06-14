Physical Therapy Telehealth Research Study for Veterans

While the Veterans Health Administration has established programs to address rehabilitation needs, these programs tend to be diagnosis-focused, lack self-management approaches, include low-intensity rehabilitation, and typically require in-person attendance.

A MultiComponent TeleRehabilitation (MCTR) program that provides high-intensity rehabilitation and self-management interventions, social support, and telehealth technology support may be more effective in improving and sustaining physical function for older Veterans with complex health conditions.

Therefore, this project will determine whether the MCTR program improves strength and physical function more effectively than traditional interventions.

This research study evaluates the effect of a structured physical therapy program for Veterans experiencing physical difficulties in their day-to-day life. The program is designed to improve strength, mobility, and engagement with exercise using technology. The program combines progressive rehabilitation, coaching, and social support to help Veterans reach their goals. All services will be provided virtually via telehealth or video visits in accordance with standard VA benefits. All sessions will use VA Video Connect.

Intervention Participants Receive

12-weeks of physical therapy 2-3 times/week with individual and group sessions provided by a physical therapist

4 additional coaching sessions with a physical therapist during weeks 13-24

Fitbit

Control Participants Receive

6 general health education sessions during weeks 1-12

10 health check-in telephone calls during weeks 1-24

Fitbit following study completion.

Who Can Participate?

You may be eligible to participate if you fit the following criteria:

60 years of age or older

Have 3 or more medical conditions.

Have difficulty getting out of a chair.

Final determination of eligibility will be made by program staff.

Interested in Hearing More? Contact Us!

Call RESTORE Lab Phone Number 303.724.9590 or Study Lead 720.365.5306



email: PT.studies@cuanschutz.edu