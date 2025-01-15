Lieutenant Colonel John W. Mosley: A life of service

Illustration of William Moseley farm outside of Columbia, Missouri, 1875. This is possibly the plantation where John Mosley Sr was born enslaved. Source: The State Historical Society of Missouri

Their son, John W. Mosley Sr., was born around 1863. Historians struggle to determine an exact date since records rarely document enslaved persons’ births and deaths. Census records show that Mosley Sr. stayed close to his family in Missouri until sometime in the 1880s when he moved to Denver, Colorado. In Denver, he met and married Sarah M. Williams in April 1888, and appears to have had one child, Ruth, in 1889. Ruth’s fate is unknown as she does not reappear on U.S. Census or Social Security records with other family members. With most 1890 U.S. Census records destroyed in a fire, she only appears in the 1900 census.

In 1906, Sarah Mosley died, leaving Mosley Sr. a widow. Two years later, he married Henrietta Young in Denver, and a few years later, they started a family together. Charlotte was born in 1914, Thelma came along in 1919 and John Jr. arrived in 1921. Another son was born but died before John Jr. was born.

Early life: Success amid segregation