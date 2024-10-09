Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)

The term “prosthetic” includes artificial limbs and devices that support or replace a body part or function. General eligibility for prosthetic services/items is for Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system who have a medical need for a prosthetic service/item. Additional eligibility criteria may apply for specific programs.

Services and Items

VA PSAS provides a wide range of comprehensive services and items including, but not limited to: Durable Medical Equipment Automobile Adaptive Equipment Clothing Allowance Home Improvement Structural Alterations (HISA) Service Dog Insurance Benefit Hearing Aids Orthotic, Prosthetic & Pedorthic Clinical Services (OPPCS) Vehicle Modification s (Non Service Connected Veterans) Clinical Practice Recommendations (CPR)

Hours of Operation:

0800-1630 (Monday-Friday except Holidays) Please contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointments.



SERVICES CONTACT WALK INS ACCEPTED

Referral Required Prostheses and Orthoses: 303.283.5400

Softgoods: (Hours: 8:00am -11:45am/ 12:30pm-15:45pm)

Optometry: (Community Care Referral)

Wheelchair: