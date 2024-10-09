Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)
Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is the largest and most comprehensive provider of prosthetic devices and sensory aids. More than 50% of Veterans enrolled in VHA receive Prosthetic services.
The term “prosthetic” includes artificial limbs and devices that support or replace a body part or function. General eligibility for prosthetic services/items is for Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system who have a medical need for a prosthetic service/item. Additional eligibility criteria may apply for specific programs.
Services and Items
VA PSAS provides a wide range of comprehensive services and items including, but not limited to: Durable Medical Equipment Automobile Adaptive Equipment Clothing Allowance Home Improvement Structural Alterations (HISA) Service Dog Insurance Benefit Hearing Aids Orthotic, Prosthetic & Pedorthic Clinical Services (OPPCS) Vehicle Modification s (Non Service Connected Veterans) Clinical Practice Recommendations (CPR)
Hours of Operation:
0800-1630 (Monday-Friday except Holidays) Please contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointments.
SERVICES CONTACT WALK INS ACCEPTED
Referral Required Prostheses and Orthoses: 303.283.5400
Softgoods:
Optometry: (Community Care Referral)
Wheelchair: