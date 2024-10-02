General Practice Dental Residency Program

Residency Program Overview

The General Practice Residency (GPR) begins July 1 each year.

The GPR focuses on comprehensive and emergency dental care for Veterans with a wide variety of oral health needs.

Through clinical training and experience, residents enhance their skills in treating medically, physically, and mentally compromised patients.

Didactic Program

While the residency is primarily a clinical experience, didactic learning opportunities are included. Seminar, literature review, and treatment planning conferences continue throughout the year.

The attending staff is committed to lifelong learning and to improving the quality of dental care.

Oral Surgery

Three months of the resident year are devoted to oral surgery and emergency care (on-call duty). Surgery cases range from outpatient to hospital admissions. Residents gain operating room experience by treating patients in the OR, and by rotating on the Anesthesia Service for an additional two weeks.

Residents provide consultations to medical center physicians and regularly interact with other health care personnel.

A two-week rotation in Emergency Medicine exposes residents to urgent care and internal medicine. Thus, residents have ample opportunity to integrate their knowledge of dentistry and medicine in the hospital setting.

Duty hours are variable while on-call, in the OR, and on anesthesia rotation.

General Dentistry

Residents practice general dentistry for eight months of the training year. Each resident is assigned an operatory fully equipped for four-handed dentistry.

Dental laboratory services range from simple to advanced prosthetics, both removable and fixed. General dentists, as well as specialists, are available for consultation.

Specialties include periodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics and oral maxillofacial surgery.

Regular dental clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays.

Pay and Benefits

The stipend for residents is highly competitive and is adjusted regularly

Annual leave (vacation) is generous and federal holidays are observed

Health insurance plans are available

Professional liability is assumed by the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

Scrubs, lab coats, and laundry service are provided

Admissions Procedures

Admission to the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center GPR is highly competitive. Candidates must be citizens of the United States and must provide proof of expected graduation from an accredited North American dental school.

Appointments will be made without regard to ethnic origin, sex, or creed. Application is made through Postdoctoral Application Support Service of the American Association of Dental Schools (PASS):

PASS/AADS

1625 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Washington, DC 20036-2212

Telephone: 800-353-2237

The Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center also uses the National Matching Services which matches programs and applicants. The match is usually complete in January.

National Matching Services

P.O. Box 1208

Lewistown, NY 14092-8208

Telephone: 716-282-4013