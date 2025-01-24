Continuing Your Whole Health Journey
After completing one of our Introduction to Whole Health classes you are given an opportunity to consider next steps for your wellness journey! See below for additional services and resources available to you through VA Eastern Kansas.
Next Steps: Whole Health for Physical and Mental Wellbeing
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
We recommend this course as the next best step to further your health journey. This course is four sessions over a four week period and will include the following:
- Create and begin your personal Whole Health Plan
- Get education and support from an experienced Whole Health Coach
- Get support and encouragement from other Veterans in a small group setting
- Test out research-supported mind-body practices
Whole Health Coaching
If a 4 week course isn't for you, don't worry - we have individualized coaching available too! Meet with a health coach for 8 - 12 sessions to work on completing your personalized Whole Health Plan.
Wellbeing Services
Combine Taking Charge of My Life and Health or Health Coaching with a Wellness Service that allows you to dive deeper into specific areas on the Circle of Health that align with your personalized Whole Health plan! Our Whole Health team can get you connected with the following services below:
- Tai Chi
- Yoga
- Mindfulness
- MOVE for Weight Loss
- Smoking Cessation
- The Great Outdoors
*Additional Clinical Services are available to help support your goals and require a referral from your health care team: Acupuncture / Battlefield Acupuncture, Chiropractic Care, Biofeedback, Pain Clinic, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Next Steps: Whole Health for Pain Management
Whole Health for Pain Management Course
We recommend this course as the next best step to dive deeper into your pain management plan. This course is three sessions over a three week period and will include the following:
- Develop your personal pain management plan with the support of a Whole Health Coach
- Get support from other Veterans going through similar pain challenges
Test out research-supported pain management practices.
Whole Health Coaching
If a 3 week course isn't for you, don't worry - we have individualized coaching available too! Meet with a health coach for 8 - 12 sessions to work on completing your personalized Whole Health Plan.
Wellbeing Services
Combine the Pain Management course or Health Coaching with a Wellness Service that allows you to dive deeper into specific areas on the Circle of Health that align with your pain management goals! Our Whole Health team can get you connected with the following services below:
- Tai Chi
- Yoga
- Mindfulness for Chronic Pain
- MOVE for Weight Loss
*Additional Clinical Services are available to help support your pain management and require a referral from your health care team: Acupuncture / Battlefield Acupuncture, Chiropractic Care, Biofeedback, Pain Clinic, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain
Next Steps: Whole Health for Weight Management
MOVE! Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention
MOVE! is the most comprehensive approach to weight management the VA offers, and we recommend participation in MOVE! to all who are interested in prioritizing weight management and healthy living. Participation in this course includes:
- 16-week program conducted in person or through virtual class
- Education on the evidence-based strategies to help with eating, activity, and overall healthy behavior changes
Support for 4 months as you implement changes in your life.
Collaborative Coaching for Weight Management
Whether you have personalized weight loss goals or have a vision for a healthier lifestyle, both require changes in our daily routines and choices. Join our 8-week Collaborative Coaching experience and receive the following:
- 8 weekly sessions
- Develop your personal Whole Health Plan for weight management
- Partner with a Whole Health Coach to build and sustain healthy habits
- Obtain support and new ideas from other Veterans
Test out research-supported stress management practices.
Health Coaching
If a collaborative coaching experience isn't for you, don't worry - we have individualized coaching available too! Meet with a health coach for 8 - 12 sessions to work on completing your personalized Whole Health Plan.
Wellbeing Services
Combine the Weight Management course or your coaching experience with a Wellness Service that allows you to dive deeper into specific areas on the Circle of Health that align with your healthy living goals! Our Whole Health team can get you connected with the following services below:
- Tai Chi
- Yoga
- Mindfulness