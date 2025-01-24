Continuing Your Whole Health Journey

Next Steps: Whole Health for Physical and Mental Wellbeing

Taking Charge of My Life and Health

We recommend this course as the next best step to further your health journey. This course is four sessions over a four week period and will include the following:

Create and begin your personal Whole Health Plan

Get education and support from an experienced Whole Health Coach

Get support and encouragement from other Veterans in a small group setting

Test out research-supported mind-body practices

Whole Health Coaching

If a 4 week course isn't for you, don't worry - we have individualized coaching available too! Meet with a health coach for 8 - 12 sessions to work on completing your personalized Whole Health Plan.

Wellbeing Services

Combine Taking Charge of My Life and Health or Health Coaching with a Wellness Service that allows you to dive deeper into specific areas on the Circle of Health that align with your personalized Whole Health plan! Our Whole Health team can get you connected with the following services below:

Tai Chi

Yoga

Mindfulness

MOVE for Weight Loss

Smoking Cessation

The Great Outdoors

*Additional Clinical Services are available to help support your goals and require a referral from your health care team: Acupuncture / Battlefield Acupuncture, Chiropractic Care, Biofeedback, Pain Clinic, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy