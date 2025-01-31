Employee Wellbeing

Self-Compassion

Self-compassion is the practice of extending compassion to oneself in the midst of perceived suffering, failure, or inadequacy. It involves being warm and understanding toward ourselves rather than ignoring pain or engaging in self-critical judgments. The three main elements of self-compassion are self-kindness, common humanity, and mindfulness. To learn more about the elements of self-compassion, watch the video below of Dr. Kristin Neff, a research psychologist and professor at University of Austin, Texas.

Kristin Neff: The Three Components of Self-Compassion - YouTube

"Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive." Dalai Lama