Employee Wellbeing
Employee wellbeing refers to the overall health, happiness, and satisfaction of individuals within the workplace. This includes elements of physical, mental, and emotional health. Whether employees are experiencing significant changes, increased uncertainty, or are looking for ways to remain engaged in the workplace, there is no better time than now to focus on promoting the health, strength, and resilience of VA Eastern Kansas staff!
Wellbeing Resources
Maintaining a safe and healthy workplace while navigating work demands and times of uncertainty is crucial to employee wellbeing. Whole Health aims to highlight the individual and collective resilience of VA Eastern Kansas staff, and the importance of leaning on one another for support and encouragement. We want to equip you with practical tools that serve to refresh, reset, and offer balance to your daily routine. The resource document below offers access to a wellbeing toolkit, self-guided stress management programs, and resources for caring for teams.
Duke Center for the Advancement of Wellbeing Science
Duke Center for the Advancement of Wellbeing Science has created wellbeing toolkits that are specifically designed for busy healthcare workers. Research shows that burnout can impact up to 50% of healthcare workers, and there are simple and effective tools that can help facilitate recovery from burnout. Use of these tools have potential to enhance your own wellbeing, the wellbeing of your co-workers, and in turn have a positive impact on patients! To access evidence-based wellbeing tools created by Duke Center for the Advancement of Wellbeing Science, click on the link below.
Well-Being Toolkit of On-demand Resources
Self-Compassion
Self-compassion is the practice of extending compassion to oneself in the midst of perceived suffering, failure, or inadequacy. It involves being warm and understanding toward ourselves rather than ignoring pain or engaging in self-critical judgments. The three main elements of self-compassion are self-kindness, common humanity, and mindfulness. To learn more about the elements of self-compassion, watch the video below of Dr. Kristin Neff, a research psychologist and professor at University of Austin, Texas.
Kristin Neff: The Three Components of Self-Compassion - YouTube
Finally, we encourage you to visit the #LiveWholeHealth website for access to additional resources on self-compassion, loving kindness practices, gratitude, and breathing exercises to help facilitate a sense of balance and grounding!
"Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive." Dalai Lama
Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
EAP resources are available to you through VA Eastern Kansas! If you find that you are needing additional support to enhance your wellbeing, this is an excellent resource available to you. EAP can assist with the following:
- Mental Health Support
- Life Coaching Services
- Work-Life Resources
- Legal Referrals
- Financial Consultation
- Personal Assistance
- Medical Advocacy
Access EAP by clicking the link below to get started.