Skip to Content

Million Miles of Gratitude Virtual/Remote Walk & Run

Poster highlighting information for the Million Miles of Gratitude Virtual/Remote Walk & Run

When:

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 8:00 am CT

Where:

Can be done at the facility or at home

2414 East Shawnee Road

Muskogee, OK

Cost:

Free

Million Miles of Gratitude
Virtual/Remote Walk & Run

(Please not Veterans Day 2024 is on Monday, November 11)

Join the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin for its Virtual Walk & Run Challenge!
Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to get moving, this event is for everyone!
Lace-up your shoes and participate from anywhere in the world.

How to participate:
1. Use the QR code attached to the flyer to log your miles for you and your family.
2. Choose your distance and schedule your walk/run.
3. The event is now until Veterans Day (Saturday, 11 November 2024).
4. Learn more by visiting www.aapiusa.orgSee less

Other VA events

Last updated: