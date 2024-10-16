When: Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 8:00 am CT Where: Can be done at the facility or at home 2414 East Shawnee Road Muskogee, OK Cost: Free





Million Miles of Gratitude

Virtual/Remote Walk & Run



(Please not Veterans Day 2024 is on Monday, November 11)



Join the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin for its Virtual Walk & Run Challenge!

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to get moving, this event is for everyone!

Lace-up your shoes and participate from anywhere in the world.



How to participate:

1. Use the QR code attached to the flyer to log your miles for you and your family.

2. Choose your distance and schedule your walk/run.

3. The event is now until Veterans Day (Saturday, 11 November 2024).

4. Learn more by visiting www.aapiusa.orgSee less

