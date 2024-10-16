Million Miles of Gratitude Virtual/Remote Walk & Run
When:
Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 8:00 am CT
Where:
Can be done at the facility or at home
2414 East Shawnee Road
Muskogee, OK
Cost:
Free
Million Miles of Gratitude
Virtual/Remote Walk & Run
(Please not Veterans Day 2024 is on Monday, November 11)
Join the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin for its Virtual Walk & Run Challenge!
Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to get moving, this event is for everyone!
Lace-up your shoes and participate from anywhere in the world.
How to participate:
1. Use the QR code attached to the flyer to log your miles for you and your family.
2. Choose your distance and schedule your walk/run.
3. The event is now until Veterans Day (Saturday, 11 November 2024).
4. Learn more by visiting www.aapiusa.orgSee less