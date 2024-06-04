Veteran Resource Fair and Standdown When: Sat. Jun 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Mellon Heritage Veteran Outreach and Wellness Center 16 W Division St. North East, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Mellon Heritage Veteran Outreach and Wellness Center Cost: Free





Veterans and their families are invited to an all-inclusive, FREE Veteran resource event featuring VA services and additional Veteran serving organizations.

Enjoy a free breakfast buffet as you learn about services available to Veterans.

Any Veteran needing transportation from the Erie VAMC to the event must contact Karen O’Neal at 814-860-2454 by 4 p.m. on June 11th.

Enroll for VA Health Care

If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care. Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.

This event is made possible by the Erie VA Medical Center, the Veterans Leadership Program, and the Erie Vet Center. For more information, contact Kimberly Hackbarth, Erie VAMC at 814-915-1073 or Dana Fox, Veterans Leadership Program at 412-997-3068

Meet the Experts | VA Resources

Erie VA Medical Center Health Care Clinicians

Free blood pressure screenings for Veterans eligible for VA care

Behavioral Health Clinic Staff

Whole Health

Suicide Prevention

LGBTQ+ Health Program

Voluntary Service

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

Information regarding claims and benefits

Readjustment counseling to combat Veterans

Readjustment counseling to combat Veterans and more!

Additional Resources and Services