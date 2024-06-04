Veteran Resource Fair and Standdown
When:
Sat. Jun 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Mellon Heritage Veteran Outreach and Wellness Center
16 W Division St.
North East, PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans and their families are invited to an all-inclusive, FREE Veteran resource event featuring VA services and additional Veteran serving organizations.
Enjoy a free breakfast buffet as you learn about services available to Veterans.
Any Veteran needing transportation from the Erie VAMC to the event must contact Karen O’Neal at 814-860-2454 by 4 p.m. on June 11th.
Enroll for VA Health Care
If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care. Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.
This event is made possible by the Erie VA Medical Center, the Veterans Leadership Program, and the Erie Vet Center. For more information, contact Kimberly Hackbarth, Erie VAMC at 814-915-1073 or Dana Fox, Veterans Leadership Program at 412-997-3068
Meet the Experts | VA Resources
- Erie VA Medical Center Health Care Clinicians
Free blood pressure screenings for Veterans eligible for VA care
- Eligibility & Enrollment Representatives
- Behavioral Health Clinic Staff
- Whole Health
- Suicide Prevention
- LGBTQ+ Health Program
- Voluntary Service
- Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
Information regarding claims and benefits
- Erie Vet Center
Readjustment counseling to combat Veterans
and more!
Additional Resources and Services
- Community Veteran Service Officers
Assist Veterans in filing claims
- University Veteran Representatives
- Soldier On
- Therapy Dogs United
- Meals on Wheels
- Disabled Veterans Rehab
- Paralyzed Veterans of America
- Erie YMCA
- Clothing Distribution
- Haircuts
- and more!