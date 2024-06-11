Juneteenth Celebration

When: Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: 2nd Floor Conference Room 135 East 38th Street Erie, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Erie VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join the Erie VA Medical Center as we honor the centuries of struggle and progress led by abolitionists, educators, civil rights advocates, lawyers, activists, trade unionists, religious leaders, public officials, and everyday Americans who have brought our Nation closer to fulfilling its promise.



Enjoy speakers, educational information, and more!

Contact Maurice Clarke, Minority Veterans Program Coordinator, at 814-860-2128 for more information.