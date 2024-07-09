Summer VetFest When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: Erie Zoo 423 W 38th Street Erie, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Erie Zoo Cost: Free





Join us at the Erie Zoo as we celebrate Veterans.

Erie VA invites Veterans of all eras and their families to attend the Summer VetFest in honor of their service.

This FREE event is a one stop shop to connect with a number of VA programs and other Veteran-related community resources while offering fun for the whole family.

Tickets required.

Call for or pick up your tickets at the following locations:

Voluntary Service Office: (814) 860-2024; Erie VAMC, 2nd floor

Vet Center: (814) 453-7955; Erie Metro Center (240 W. 11th Street)

Tickets will be available starting Monday, July 22. Tickets are limited and are first come first serve.

Tickets include entry to the Zoo, free carousel & train rides, a hot dog, chips and a drink.

Children 3 and under do not need a ticket. Please note, the Erie Zoo is a NO SMOKING zone.

Thank you to all our community partners for providing food and drinks.

Enroll for VA Health Care

If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care.

Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.

Other VA events