Crawford County VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting & Open House The Erie VA Medical Center is hosting a Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting and Open House of the Crawford County VA Clinic August 15 at 2 p.m. All staff, Veterans and community members are invited to attend this milestone occasion. When: Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Crawford County VA Clinic 11200 Perry Hwy. Meadville, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Crawford County VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Erie VA Medical Center is hosting a ceremonial Ribbon Cutting and Open House of the Crawford County VA Clinic August 15 at 2 p.m. at 11200 Perry Hwy., Meadville, PA. All staff, Veterans and community members are invited to attend this milestone occasion.

Attendees will be able to tour the new facility, learn about services provided, and meet staff members. The following services will be available:

Eligibility staff will be onsite to enroll Veterans in VA Healthcare and answer questions.

VBA representative will be available to assist with PACT Act and other benefits claims and answer questions.

Connected Care representative will be available to assist Veterans in signing up for MyHealtheVet.

Other VA events