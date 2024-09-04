When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET Where: 2nd floor conference room 135 East 38th Street Erie, PA Cost: Free





Veterans, families, and caregivers are invited to attend the Annual Telehealth Fair in conjunction with VA National Telehealth Week.

The mission of VA National Telehealth Week is to enhance and expand knowledge of telehealth services available to Veterans.

At the Annual Telehealth Fair, Veterans can expect to learn and connect with all Erie VA Telehealth services. Veterans will have the opportunity to enter various raffles and all participants will be able to enjoy an ice cream bar.

Learn about services including but not limited to:

VA Mobile, VA Telehealth, My HealtheVet

No registration required. Please direct questions to Connected Care at 814-860-2233.

Enroll for VA health care

Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.

