Veteran Orientation

When:

Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

2nd floor conference room

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans are best equipped to take action regarding their whole health if they know how to access the wide range of services the Erie VA Medical Center has to offer.

To help accomplish this goal, the Erie VA provides a Veteran orientation to better understand these services and how to access their benefits. Veterans will receive orientation to several key services through brief in-person presentations and videos.

These services will include but not limited to:

  • Eligibility
  • Primary Care
  • Pharmacy
  • Beneficiary Travel
  • Behavioral Health
  • Connected Care (Virtual care)
  • Care in the Community
  • and more

No registration required. Please sign in upon arrival.

Contact Josh Dolecki at 814-860-2695 or Jeremy Ireland 814-860-2515 with questions or for more information.

