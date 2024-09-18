Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

When: Mon. Oct 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: 2nd Floor Conference Room 135 East 38th Street Erie, PA Cost: Free





Join the Erie VA Medical Center as we honor the centuries of struggle and progress led by everyday Americans who have brought our Nation closer to fulfilling its promise.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15), the Erie VA Medical Center will host an event on Monday, October 7th, 2024 that will honor and celebrate the cultural contributions of the diverse Hispanic community. Join us in celebrating through speakers, educational information and more!

