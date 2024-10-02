DEA Take-Back Event

When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Parking Garage 135 East 38th Street Erie, PA Cost: Free





Turn in unneeded medication for safe disposal.

DEA will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our Nation’s medicine cabinets. A National Take-Back day will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction.

Other VA events