Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony
When:
Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Veterans Stadium & Jefferson Elementary School
230 E 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Saturday, November 9
Parade 11:00 a.m.
Location: Begins at the Veterans Stadium (corner of State & 26th Streets) marching south on State St. toward Erie VA Medical Center.
Ceremony 12:30 p.m.
Location: Jefferson Elementary School, directly across from the Erie VA Medical Center on 38th Street. All Veterans, their families, and community members are welcome to attend!
Jeep Show following Parade
Location: Erie VAMC front parking lot
Show Your Support!
- Sign your organization up to march in the Veterans Day Parade! Call Stacy Farrell at 814-860-2024 or Karen O’Neal at 814-860-2454 to sign up today!
2. Show your support from the side-lines. We’re asking the entire community to line the streets and cheer on local Veterans.