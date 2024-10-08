Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Veterans Stadium & Jefferson Elementary School 230 E 38th Street Erie, PA Cost: Free





Saturday, November 9

Parade 11:00 a.m.

Location: Begins at the Veterans Stadium (corner of State & 26th Streets) marching south on State St. toward Erie VA Medical Center.

Ceremony 12:30 p.m.

Location: Jefferson Elementary School, directly across from the Erie VA Medical Center on 38th Street. All Veterans, their families, and community members are welcome to attend!

Jeep Show following Parade

Location: Erie VAMC front parking lot

Show Your Support!

Sign your organization up to march in the Veterans Day Parade! Call Stacy Farrell at 814-860-2024 or Karen O’Neal at 814-860-2454 to sign up today!

2. Show your support from the side-lines. We’re asking the entire community to line the streets and cheer on local Veterans.

Other VA events