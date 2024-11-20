Erie VA partners with local groups to donate Thanksgiving meals to Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

November 20, 2024

ERIE , PA — The Erie VA Medical Center, in collaboration with Erie Elks Lodge 67, and Erie Times Newsies, is providing 202 Thanksgiving turkey dinner boxes to Veterans throughout northwestern Pennsylvania November 21 and 23.

Staff from the Erie VA worked within their programs to identify Veterans to receive the dinner boxes with a pick-up location for those identified November 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Erie VA’s second floor pavilion.

Elks Lodge members from Titusville, Franklin, Oil City, Corry, Meadville, Kane, Warren, and Ashtabula have volunteered to deliver turkey dinner boxes to Erie VA Veterans identified in those areas.

Media interested attending can reach out to the Erie VA Public Affairs Specialist, Allyson Weislogel, at 814-969-2158.