Erie VA Primary Care Set to Break Ground on $18 Million Expansion and Renovation Project

PRESS RELEASE

January 14, 2025

Erie , PA — ERIE, Pa. – Erie VA Healthcare System proudly invites Veterans and the community to attend the Primary Care Clinic Expansion and Renovation groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Erie VA Medical Center.

Construction of the 11,000 sq. ft. expansion and the 9,800 sq. ft. renovation will occur in four phases to upgrade and modernize the main Erie VA facility to enhance healthcare accessibility for Erie and surrounding county Veterans. The project cost is approximately $18,484,432 with a tentative completion date in fall 2026.

Key Highlights of the Erie VAMC Primary Care Expansion and Renovation:

PACT Model Design: The clinic’s unique design centers around the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model, which emphasizes a patient-centered approach to care. This model ensures that each patient receives comprehensive, coordinated, and user-friendly healthcare services tailored to their needs. It allows Veterans to remain in one exam space while providers come to them, rather than patients having to move about the facility to receive various specialty services.

Modern Attributes and Expansion Opportunities: The clinic will feature updated medical equipment, 37 total exam rooms, including five women’s clinic rooms, four negative pressure rooms, two procedure rooms, two consult rooms, and expanded support areas. Veterans will have access to care more tailored to their specific needs.

Media interested in attending the groundbreaking ceremony can contact Allyson Weislogel, Erie VA Public Affairs Specialist, at allyson.weislogel@va.gov or 814-969-2943.