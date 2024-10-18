Erie VA Physician Careers
We are hiring all physician/provider positions.
Build your career with us at Erie health care. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.
As a high reliability organization, the Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) provides Veterans with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers. We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: the Erie VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics, Ashtabula County, Crawford County, McKean County, Venango County and Warren County. We also have a community living center (nursing home).
Contact Us:
To apply for a physician position, please send your current resume/CV to the Physician Provider Recruiter and indicate what specialty you are interested in.
Christina DeLancey
Butler VA Physician/Provider Recruiter
VA Butler health care
Phone:
Email: christina.delancey@va.gov
For a Comprehensive List of all Our Openings:
Please visit our USAJOBS site by clicking here.
If your specialty is not listed or if you have questions please reach out to, christina.delancey@va.gov.
Share your resume or CV to a Recruiter at a different VA facility.
Benefits:
As a physician at VA, you’ll have a balanced, flexible work environment, and benefits focused on your unique needs.
- Unrestricted licensing and relocation. With one full and unrestricted active U.S. license, a move to the Erie VA Medical Center couldn’t be easier. You can also transfer to any of VA’s facilities across the nation and in some U.S. territories without losing any benefits, accumulated paid leave, or pay. In addition, if you’re hired for a specific, difficult-to-recruit direct patient care position, you may be eligible for VA’s Education Debt Reduction Program.
- Education and development Advance in your career with education support programs and ongoing leadership training through every level of employment.
- Competitive salaries. We offer our employees strong starting salaries based on education, training, and experience. We also offer steady growth, with periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
- Flexible schedules. Our employees receive 26 paid vacation/personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we observe 11 paid federal holidays each year.
- Robust insurance options. You can choose from a variety of health maintenance organizations or fee-for-service health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement.
- Retirement Benefits. Prepare for life after VA service with Social Security, a pension, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) (401(k)). Get credit for military service.
Discover the total rewards of a career caring for Veterans
The downloadable brochure comes packed with details about the career benefits of serving Veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Erie VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care, behavioral health care, and a number of specialty health care services including general surgery, whole health integrative services, audiology, optometry, pain management, weight management services, palliative and hospice care, and more.
Ashtabula County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, nutrition services, and more.
Crawford County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, nutrition services, and more.
McKean County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, nutrition services, and more.
Venango County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, nutrition services, and more.
Warren County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, nutrition services, and more.