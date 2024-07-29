VA Fargo Summer VetFest

When: Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Outside in the Healing Garden 2101 Elm Street North Fargo, ND Get directions on Google Maps to Fargo VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The event is free to Veterans and their families

VA Fargo is hosting a Summer VetFest event on August 22nd from 1600-2000 at the Fargo VA to inform Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and help them access the health care and benefits they’ve earned.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet VA representatives: Talk to VA health care and benefits professionals who can answer your questions about how the PACT Act impacts your eligibility and help you navigate the application process.

Apply for benefits: Get assistance with filing for PACT Act-related benefits, submitting an intent to file, or enrolling in VA health care.

Toxic exposure screenings: Receive a screening by VA staff to determine if you may be eligible for benefits due to toxic exposure.

Around 30 VA booths will be ready to answer your questions about the PACT Act, disability claims, healthcare eligibility, and enrollment. Many other benefits and health-related services will also be available for Veterans, caregivers, families, and survivors.

