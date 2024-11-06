Grand Re-Opening of our VA Clinic at ND Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: North Dakota Veterans Home 1600 Veterans Drive Lisbon, ND Cost: Free





Get ready to celebrate! Join us on November 20th, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the North Dakota State Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND, for the highly anticipated Grand Re-Opening of our VA Clinic! We’re rolling out the red carpet and inviting all Veterans to explore the incredible telehealth services available exclusively for those enrolled in the VA Health Care System. This isn’t just for residents of the State Veterans Home — it’s open to all of our amazing enrolled Veterans! Ditch the long drive to Fargo and discover the convenient services waiting for you right here at our Lisbon location. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

Other VA events