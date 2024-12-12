Eating to Reduce Pain and Inflammation - 5 Week Course

This is an online event.

For more information or to sign up, call 701-239-3700 Extension 3617

Eating to Reduce Pain and Inflammation

January - February 2025

5-Week Course:

January 14, 21, & 28, February 4 & 11

Virtual:

Veterans who attend all 5 sessions may win a $50 gift card

Research shows that the standard American diet significantly contributes to inflammation. An anti-Inflammatory diet has been shown to lower the negative effects of chronic illness and chronic pain.

