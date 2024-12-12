Eating to Reduce Pain and Inflammation - 5 Week Course
When:
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
For more information or to sign up, call 701-239-3700 Extension 3617
Eating to Reduce Pain and Inflammation
January - February 2025
5-Week Course:
January 14, 21, & 28, February 4 & 11
Virtual:
Veterans who attend all 5 sessions may win a $50 gift card
Research shows that the standard American diet significantly contributes to inflammation. An anti-Inflammatory diet has been shown to lower the negative effects of chronic illness and chronic pain.
For more information or to sign up, call 701-239-3700 Extension 3617