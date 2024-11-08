VA Fargo Connected Health

Fargo VA’s Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) offers support to Veterans, their family members and caregivers, and VA staff looking to take advantage of virtual care tools. Our VHRC has local health technology experts to provide guidance, hands-on support, training, help troubleshooting, and other information regarding virtual care tools, such as VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, health apps, and devices.

Veterans can speak with an expert to determine which virtual care options might be right for their health and lifestyle needs. The experts are also available to help Veterans get started with VA apps or set up VA-loaned devices.

The VHRC is in room 1C-86 of the Fargo VA Medical Center and open Monday – Friday (except federal holidays) 8:00 am – 4:00 pm for phone, video, and in-person consultations. No appointments are necessary.

Please call the Fargo VA Connected Health office at with questions. For more information about what a Virtual Health Resource Center can offer, please visit Virtual Health Resource Centers | Connected Care (va.gov).