VA Fargo Connected Health
The Fargo VA Connected Health Team provides hands-on education and training on VA technologies including My HealtheVet, the Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC), Annie and VA Mobile Apps.
My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through My HealtheVet online. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments and read informative health articles. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with VA health care team.
- Check lab and test results.
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of medications.
- Keep track of VA medical appointments and get email reminders.
- View, download, or print a copy of VA medical records.
- Order selected health supplies.
- Request travel pay.
Learn more and register for an account at the following links: My HealtheVet or VA.gov
Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)
Fargo VA’s Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) offers support to Veterans, their family members and caregivers, and VA staff looking to take advantage of virtual care tools. Our VHRC has local health technology experts to provide guidance, hands-on support, training, help troubleshooting, and other information regarding virtual care tools, such as VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, health apps, and devices.
Veterans can speak with an expert to determine which virtual care options might be right for their health and lifestyle needs. The experts are also available to help Veterans get started with VA apps or set up VA-loaned devices.
The VHRC is in room 1C-86 of the Fargo VA Medical Center and open Monday – Friday (except federal holidays) 8:00 am – 4:00 pm for phone, video, and in-person consultations. No appointments are necessary.
Please call the Fargo VA Connected Health office at
Annie
VA Fargo Uses the "annie" App
Annie sends automated text messages to Veterans to help them stay focused on their self-care. This might include health related notifications, reminders, or motivational messages. It can also prompt patients to text back with their self-recorded health readings. The information is stored in the Annie system where clinicians can view as needed.
Annie works on any device that can send and receive text messages. There are many types of Annie message subscriptions that are nationally approved for use anytime with patients. For more information on Annie, visit Annie for Veterans | VA Mobile.
VA Mobile Apps
VA Mobile Apps aim to improve Veterans’ health by providing technologies that expand clinical care beyond the traditional office visit.
VA Mobile apps give both Veterans and VA care teams safe and secure mobile access to important health data — providing more opportunities for Veterans to be active participants in their health care. VA Mobile Apps also features health care and wellness apps for caregivers and civilians.
VA Mobile is transforming the way VA care is delivered and improving coordination between Veterans and their care teams. VA Mobile Apps are critical in connecting Veterans to care and VA are dedicated to providing that connection through innovative apps that enhance Veterans’ care experiences.
VA Health Chat is a featured app that allows Veterans to reach out directly to the VA in a secure and efficient manner.
To learn more about all VA Mobile Apps and to find a link to the VA App Store, please visit Home Page | VA Mobile.
Link up with the VA Fargo Connected Health Team
Mitch Raile
Connected Health Coordinator
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: mitchell.raile@va.gov
Brenda Von Bank
Program Support Assistant
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: brenda.vonbank@va.gov
Eileen Bachmeier
Program Support Assistant
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: eileen.bachmeier@va.gov
Kirk Anderson
Program Support Assistant
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: kirk.anderson2@va.gov