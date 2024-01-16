Skip to Content

VHSO Go Red Day

When:

Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Building 21

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

The Women Veteran Program will hold an educational health fair to support and learn about heart health. Many different services will attend including Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (HPDP), Nutrition (MOVE! Weight Management Program), Whole Health, Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management (M2VA), Dental, Enrollment and Eligibility, Maternity Care Coordinator, Lactation and Primary Care are available to take blood pressures. Additionally, local Arkansas American Heart Association will attend the event.

