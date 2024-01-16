VHSO Go Red Day

The Women Veteran Program will hold an educational health fair to support and learn about heart health. Many different services will attend including Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (HPDP), Nutrition (MOVE! Weight Management Program), Whole Health, Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management (M2VA), Dental, Enrollment and Eligibility, Maternity Care Coordinator, Lactation and Primary Care are available to take blood pressures. Additionally, local Arkansas American Heart Association will attend the event.