Memory Care Education Fair Helping loved ones with memory care needs When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Schmieding Center 2422 N. Thompson Street, Suite B Springdale, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Schmieding Center Cost: Free





Join the VHSO Caregiver Support Team for 2 hours of connection activities including games, arts and crafts, music, and more.

Education will be available for caregivers, including an Alzheimer's simulation activity. Open to Caregivers and loved ones with memory care needs.