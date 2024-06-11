Vet Fest Event

Food, fun, music. An event for the whole family! Learn about VHSO

When: Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: outside Building 21 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Veterans, family, community members come to the VA to learn about services.

Already enrolled? Find out if you eligible for additional services and learn about all the services VHSO offers

Not enrolled? Find out if you are eligible to receive care.

