Vet Fest Event
Food, fun, music. An event for the whole family! Learn about VHSO
When:
Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
outside Building 21
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Veterans, family, community members come to the VA to learn about services.
Already enrolled? Find out if you eligible for additional services and learn about all the services VHSO offers
Not enrolled? Find out if you are eligible to receive care.
Food, fun, music. An event for the whole family!