Veteran Town Hall

When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where: Ozarks Technical Community College
10698 Historic Hwy 165
Hollister, MO
Cost: Free





The town hall is being held with the goal of ensuring Veterans, their families, and community members are provided with the most current information, goals and direction of VHSO. During this meeting, you can ask questions and have concerns addressed by senior VHSO officials.

