Walk-in Veterans Civil Legal Aid - Fayetteville

Get help with civil legal

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Repeats Where: Mental Health Building 44 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Walk-in to meet an attorney to learn how you can be helped with your civil legal need.

Civil Legal Services include but not limited to:

Character of Discharge

Domestic

Housing

Benefits

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm CT (repeats weekly through Dec 26, 2024)

