Baby Boot Camp
New Parent? Learn about baby care and self care
When:
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
VHSO is offering a comprehensive New Parent Class designed to support Veterans in their journey in the first stages of parenthood. This class will cover a range of essential tops to help new parents build a strong foundations for their family's health and well-being.
Topics covered:
Health Relationships: learn effective communication and ways to maintain a health and supportive relationships with your partner during this significant life transition.
Mental Health: Gain insights to recognizing sings of postpartum depression and anxiety and discover recourses for support.
Pharmacy: get information on safe medication use during pregnancy and breastfeeding and learn about over-the-counter options for you and your baby.
Nutrition: receive guidance on proper nutrition for both parents and babies. Discover tips for breastfeeding, formula feeding, and introducing solid foods to your baby's diet.
For more information contact: Contact info: Chelsey.Kirk@va.gov Phone: 479-957-4667
To sign up: Event Brite URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vhso-baby-boot-camp-aug-8-2024-tickets-924322622847