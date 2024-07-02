Skip to Content

Baby Boot Camp

New Parent? Learn about baby care and self care

When:

Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

VHSO is offering a comprehensive New Parent Class designed to support Veterans in their journey in the first stages of parenthood.  This class will cover a range of essential tops to help new parents build a strong foundations for their family's health and well-being.

Topics covered:

Health Relationships: learn effective communication and ways to maintain a health and supportive relationships with your partner during this significant life transition.

Mental Health: Gain insights to recognizing sings of postpartum depression and anxiety and discover recourses for support.

Pharmacy:  get information on safe medication use during pregnancy and breastfeeding and learn about over-the-counter options for you and your baby.

Nutrition:  receive guidance on proper nutrition for both parents and babies.  Discover tips for breastfeeding, formula feeding, and introducing solid foods to your baby's diet.

 

For more information contact: Contact info: Chelsey.Kirk@va.gov   Phone: 479-957-4667 

To sign up:  Event Brite URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vhso-baby-boot-camp-aug-8-2024-tickets-924322622847

 

 

 

