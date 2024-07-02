New Parent? Learn about baby care and self care

When: Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VHSO is offering a comprehensive New Parent Class designed to support Veterans in their journey in the first stages of parenthood. This class will cover a range of essential tops to help new parents build a strong foundations for their family's health and well-being.

Topics covered:

Health Relationships: learn effective communication and ways to maintain a health and supportive relationships with your partner during this significant life transition.

Mental Health: Gain insights to recognizing sings of postpartum depression and anxiety and discover recourses for support.

Pharmacy: get information on safe medication use during pregnancy and breastfeeding and learn about over-the-counter options for you and your baby.

Nutrition: receive guidance on proper nutrition for both parents and babies. Discover tips for breastfeeding, formula feeding, and introducing solid foods to your baby's diet.

For more information contact: Contact info: Chelsey.Kirk@va.gov Phone: 479-957-4667

To sign up: Event Brite URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vhso-baby-boot-camp-aug-8-2024-tickets-924322622847

