Veteran Town Hall

Engage with top leadership at VHSO

When:

Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Auditorium Building 3

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

The Veteran's Town Hall is a great opportunity to stay informed about VHSO's initiatives and to directly engage with leadership.

Join in person or via TEAMS

 

 Microsoft Teams Need help? 

Join the meeting now 

Meeting ID: 240 074 034 14 

Passcode: A3HmKo 

Dial in by phone 

+1 205-235-3524,,986891631# United States, Birmingham 

Find a local number 

Phone conference ID: 986 891 631# 

For organizers: Meeting options| Reset dial-in PIN 

________________________________________________________________________________

 

Last updated: