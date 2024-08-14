Veteran Town Hall
Engage with top leadership at VHSO
When:
Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Auditorium Building 3
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
The Veteran's Town Hall is a great opportunity to stay informed about VHSO's initiatives and to directly engage with leadership.
Join in person or via TEAMS
Meeting ID: 240 074 034 14
Passcode: A3HmKo
Dial in by phone
+1 205-235-3524,,986891631# United States, Birmingham
Phone conference ID: 986 891 631#
