VHSO Intimate Partner Violence and Suicide Prevention Conference Whitney Gill, Mrs. Arkansas International, VHSO Keynote Speaker for IPV & SP Conference When: Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT Where: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art/Great Hall 600 Museum Way Bentonville, AR Cost: Free





For Suicide Prevention Month (September) and Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October) VHSO is hosting a conference to provide education, prevention, and with the goal to establish collaborative relationships with community partners, implementing screening and early identification of those affected, and offering an array of intervention choices.

Veterans, family members, community partners and VHSO staff are invited to attend. (5.5 CUE's for providers)

Register for free event on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-vhso-intimate-partner-violence-and-suicide-prevention-conference-tickets-945783753667

