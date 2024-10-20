5 Star Quality Rating Celebration

Come celebrate with us!

When: Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Building 21, Lobby 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Cost: Free





Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is thrilled to invite you to a special event celebrating our 5-Star CMS Hospital Compare Rating. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional care to our Veterans!

October 23, 20024, 10 am in Building 21 Lobby at VHSO

Celebrate with us as we mark this important milestone! VHSO has been awarded this distinguished recognition for the consecutive year in a row. This event is a wonderful opportunity to meet our dedicated team, learn more about the services we offer, and see how we are continually striving to improve healthcare for Veterans.

Dr. Velez, Medical Center Director, Ms. Barbara Bilton, Interim Associate Director, Patient Care Services and Dr. James Slezak, Chief of Staff, will present VHSO trust scores and patient outcomes.

This event is our way of saying thank you for trusting us with Veterans, family members and caregivers care and helping us achieve this incredible honor.

We look forward to celebrating with you.

