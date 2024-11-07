In person help to setting up LOGIN.GOV account

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Building 21, Lobby 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Cost: Free





Starting in 2025, you'll need to use a LOGIN.GOV or ID.me account to sign into all VA websites and apps - including VA.gov, My HealtheVet website, and VA: Health and Benefits mobile app. VHSO will help guide you through each step of creating your LOGIN.GOV or ID.me account for VA.

Veterans will need:

personal email and password smart phone, iPad or Laptop Valid state ID and Social Security Card

