Veterans the flu vaccine is available starting September 3, 2024.  **Springfield CBOC flu vaccine will be available September 9, 2024.

In person help to setting up LOGIN.GOV account

schedule for myhealthevet clinic

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Building 21, Lobby

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Starting in 2025, you'll need to use a LOGIN.GOV or ID.me account to sign into all VA websites and apps - including VA.gov, My HealtheVet website, and VA: Health and Benefits mobile app. VHSO will help guide you through each step of creating your LOGIN.GOV or ID.me account for VA.  

Veterans will need:

  1. personal email and password
  2. smart phone, iPad or Laptop
  3. Valid state ID and Social Security Card

