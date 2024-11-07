In person help to setting up LOGIN.GOV account
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 21, Lobby
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Starting in 2025, you'll need to use a LOGIN.GOV or ID.me account to sign into all VA websites and apps - including VA.gov, My HealtheVet website, and VA: Health and Benefits mobile app. VHSO will help guide you through each step of creating your LOGIN.GOV or ID.me account for VA.
Veterans will need:
- personal email and password
- smart phone, iPad or Laptop
- Valid state ID and Social Security Card