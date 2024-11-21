Women Virtual Event: Taking Charge of My Life

Event designed for Women Veterans to connect, share and thrive.

When: Tue. Jan 14, 2025, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm CT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Join us on virtually on Tuesday evenings for a special opportunity designed for women Veterans to connect, share and thrive together. Explore what matters most to you, set meaningful goals and celebrate your unique strengths. Together, we'll discover ways to enhance your health, well-being, and personal growth through self-care activities, complete a Personal Health Inventory and create SMART Goals.

contact Casey.Patterson@va.gov or (479) 301-3470 to sign up

