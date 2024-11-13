Dr. George Velez Appointed Vice President of the Arkansas Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE)

PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2024

Fayetteville , AR — Fayetteville, AR – November 13, 2024 - The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is proud to announce that Dr. George Velez, DHA, MBA, FACHE, has been appointed as Vice President of the Arkansas Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

The Arkansas Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives is a professional organization dedicated to advancing healthcare leadership excellence. The chapter provides members with opportunities for professional development, networking, and advocacy to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes.

Dr. Velez, who currently serves as the Medical Center Director/CEO of the VA Health Care System of the Ozarks, has been recognized for his outstanding leadership and dedication to healthcare excellence. His appointment as Vice President of the Arkansas Chapter of ACHE is a testament to his commitment to advancing healthcare leadership and improving patient care.

In his new role, Dr. Velez will work closely with other healthcare leaders in the state to promote professional development, share best practices, and advocate for high-quality healthcare services. His extensive experience and passion for healthcare innovation make him an invaluable asset to the Arkansas Chapter of ACHE.

Dr. Velez expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "I am honored to serve as Vice President of the Arkansas Chapter of ACHE. This role allows me to further contribute to the advancement of healthcare leadership and to support the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to our communities."

Dr. George Velez is a retired 20-year combat Veteran with service in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air National Guard. Dr. Velez is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has received numerous awards for his contributions to healthcare leadership.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks congratulates Dr. Velez on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to his continued leadership and contributions to the field of healthcare.

