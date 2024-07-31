PACT FAIR | VET FEST

Pact Act and Benefits Fair

When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Where: Rm. 1728 7300 South Raeford Road Fayetteville, NC Cost: Free





Join VA Fayetteville Health Care Center for Pact Fair | VetFest!

Join us for PACT Fair, August 14, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 S. Raeford Rd. Learn more about Veterans Benefits, VA Travel Reimbursement, Caregiver Support Programs and more!



Not enrolled in VA, stop by and learn more about health care eligibility. We'll also have information about the PACT Act which expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. VA Benefits professionals will also be on hand to provide information about a wide range of benefits.

