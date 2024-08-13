Skip to Content

Strike Out Stigma Night with The Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Strike Out Stigma Night

suicide prevention event

When:

Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 7:05 pm – 9:30 pm ET

Where:

460 Hay St.

Fayetteville, NC

Cost:

Free

Join us in commitment to support suicide prevention and postvention efforts though empowering Veterans, Servicemembers, their families and communities with knowledge and resources. To reach all Veterans, Servicemembers, their families, we need all of you across all levels of this community. Everyone has a role to play and suicide is preventable. #hopeiswithinreach

