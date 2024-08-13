Strike Out Stigma Night with The Fayetteville Woodpeckers
suicide prevention event
When:
Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 7:05 pm – 9:30 pm ET
Where:
460 Hay St.
Fayetteville, NC
Cost:
Free
Join us in commitment to support suicide prevention and postvention efforts though empowering Veterans, Servicemembers, their families and communities with knowledge and resources. To reach all Veterans, Servicemembers, their families, we need all of you across all levels of this community. Everyone has a role to play and suicide is preventable. #hopeiswithinreach