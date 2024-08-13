Strike Out Stigma Night with The Fayetteville Woodpeckers suicide prevention event When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 7:05 pm – 9:30 pm ET Where: 460 Hay St. Fayetteville, NC Cost: Free





Join us in commitment to support suicide prevention and postvention efforts though empowering Veterans, Servicemembers, their families and communities with knowledge and resources. To reach all Veterans, Servicemembers, their families, we need all of you across all levels of this community. Everyone has a role to play and suicide is preventable. #hopeiswithinreach

