Hope Is Within Reach Suicide prevention dinner event When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: 5117 Cliffdale Rd Fayetteville, NC Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us for a free dinner, speakers and panel discussion in a commitment to support suicide prevention and postvention efforts through empowering Veterans, Service Members, their Families and Communities. Attendees will leave anchored in hope, knowing it is within reach, moving forward together, and fueled by the knowledge that we can make a difference in the lives of those around us.

