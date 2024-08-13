Hope Is Within Reach
Suicide prevention dinner event
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
5117 Cliffdale Rd
Fayetteville, NC
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for a free dinner, speakers and panel discussion in a commitment to support suicide prevention and postvention efforts through empowering Veterans, Service Members, their Families and Communities. Attendees will leave anchored in hope, knowing it is within reach, moving forward together, and fueled by the knowledge that we can make a difference in the lives of those around us.