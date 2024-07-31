2024 Mental Health Summit When: Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm ET Where: SUNY Geneseo, Campus Union Ballroom 1 College Circle Geneseo, NY Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Summit Agenda Food and refreshments will be available during registration and lunch- sponsored by DAV 8:00am-8:45am- Registration Open- Opportunity for Networking – Vendor Tables 8:45am-9:00am- Welcome and Opening Remarks- VA Leadership, University President 9:00am-9:45am- Keynote – Dr. Ellen Poleshuck – Understanding and Improving Access to Care among Rural Women Veterans with Psychological Distress and Social Needs 9:45am-10:05am- Veteran Experience- Emil Anderson, US Marine Vietnam Era Veteran 10:05am-10:15am- Break 10:15am-10:45am- Presentation of RocVeterans Website & SAVE Training Offerings – Ashley Smith 10:45am-12:00pm- Panel Discussion: Exploring Access to Care by Location 12:00pm-1:00pm- Lunch - Vendor Tables 1:00pm-3:00pm- Break Out Sessions: Exploring the Unique Needs and Barriers to Care Experienced by Four Distinct Populations: Women, LGBTQ+, Justice Involved, Unhoused Breakout Session 1: Room 1: Women Room 2: LGBTQ+ 2:00pm-2:15pm-Break Breakout Session 2: Room 1: Justice Involved Room 2: Unhoused 3:00pm-3:30pm- Collaborative Discussion– Key points and Takeaways

Purpose: The Veteran community mental health summit is dedicated to advancing suicide prevention and access to mental health services for US Military Veterans across the Finger Lakes region. The event gathers key stakeholders from the community and the VA together to inform strategies to increase awareness and understanding of veteran-specific mental health needs, focusing on special populations.

For this summit, special populations are defined as social and cultural identities that have been historically underrepresented and include Veterans who are women, LGBTQ+, justice-involved, and unhoused. With the Finger Lakes VA Healthcare system spanning 12 counties, we will explore factors influencing access and engagement that are unique to these distinct rural, urban, and suburban settings. This event offers the opportunity to share resources and bridge communication gaps between VA and community services with the shared goal of improving mental health services for Veterans.

