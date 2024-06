When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Parking Lot 7 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and Center for Development and Civic Engagement invite you to celebrate Pride Month! There will be food, gifts, and live music. This event is supported by Paramount Studios.

Celebrating, honoring, serving, the Veteran you are.

For more information contact: 310-268-4350.