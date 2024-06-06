Veteran and Community Oversight and Engagement Board (VCOEB) Meeting

When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm PT Where: Bldg. 500, Room 1281 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VCOEB meetings are open to the public and recorded. Join this hybrid event in person or on WebEx.



The Board was established by the West Los Angeles Leasing Act of 2016 on September 29, 2016. The purpose of the Board is to provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to improve services and outcomes for Veterans, members of the Armed Forces and families of such Veterans and members; and provide advice and recommendations on the Draft Master Plan approved by the Secretary on January 28, 2016, and on the creation and implementation of any other successor master plans.

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/​veteransaffairs/​j.php?​MTID=​mbde01cbc957c8bee911c23be13460650



Meeting number:

2823 039 1409.



Password:

fqGjmB7y$97.

For questions and more information please contact: Chihung.Szeto@va.gov 562-708-9959