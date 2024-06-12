My Angel Apartments Veteran Leasing Fair When: Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: My Angel Apartments 8547 N. Sepulveda Blvd North Hills, CA Get directions on Google Maps to My Angel Apartments Cost: Free





If you’re a healthcare eligible Veteran experiencing homelessness who wants to live in the Sepulveda area, My Angel Apartments has studio units available for you!

Come on out to 8547 N. Sepulveda Blvd in North Hills for a Veteran leasing fair on Friday, June 14, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.! New residents will enjoy one-month free rent plus another month free OR a $300 Target gift card.

This pet-friendly, 54-unit supportive housing community offers furnished units, full kitchens, climate control, bike storage, laundry rooms, an exercise room, outdoor courtyards and more.

Lunch will be provided and you can tour the building and apartments. Be sure to bring your documents, applications can be reviewed on site! Interested? Email VHAWLACESMATCH@VA.GOV.

Documents to Bring (If You Can!)

• Valid ID, and Social Security Card or TIN.

• DD214 form

• If employed: 6 months of current pay stubs & provide employer's mailing address, fax number or email address. Most recent State and Federal tax return if you are self-employed.

• Current Award Letter from Social Security, if applicable. Pension or Retirement Information, if applicable.

• Checking Account Statements 6 months.

• Savings most current (including stocks, bonds, 401-K Plans or Treasury Bills).

• Any other sources of income or assets you may have.

• Money Order made payable to: My Angel for the amount of $35

Building Amenities

• Dog Run (Pets Welcome!)

• Exercise Room

• BBQ Area

• Bike Storage /parking

• Technology Center

• Laundry Rooms

• Community room

• Outdoor courtyards

Unit Amenities

• Refrigerator

• Oven/range

• Microwave

• Heating and cooling air systems

• Furnishings: bed, dresser, dining table with chairs, and lamp.

• Bed, kitchen & bath essentials kit (dinnerware, cookware, cleaning supplies, toiletries, etc.)