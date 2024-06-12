Badminton Clinic Free for Veterans and Their Families

When: Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am PT Where: Building 23 Veterans Therapy Gymnasium, 16111 Plummer Street Bldg. 23 (North of Bldg. 200) 16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Sepulveda, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Sepulveda VA Medical Center Cost: Free





SACC BADMINTON

Badminton is a beloved light impact sport loved worldwide that combines Tennis & lightweight shuttlecocks in a fun and engaging and competitive way. All functionalities welcome. Veterans are welcome, bring family or a friend to the Badminton Clinic.

Sign up today at www.militaryadaptivecourtsports.com on the CONTACT US form. Greater Los Angeles VA Contact Andrew Donnelly, DPT, OCS, CSCS and Kristin Eneberg- Boldon, PT, DPT. PMRS Office Phone (310)478-3711 ext.53982.

GOOGLE FORMS SIGN UP LINK https://forms.office.com/Pages/DesignPageV2.aspx?prevorigin=shell&origi…;