Badminton Clinic Free for Veterans and Their Families
When:
Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
Building 23 Veterans Therapy Gymnasium, 16111 Plummer Street Bldg. 23 (North of Bldg. 200)
16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Sepulveda, CA
Cost:
Free
SACC BADMINTON
Badminton is a beloved light impact sport loved worldwide that combines Tennis & lightweight shuttlecocks in a fun and engaging and competitive way. All functionalities welcome. Veterans are welcome, bring family or a friend to the Badminton Clinic.
Sign up today at www.militaryadaptivecourtsports.com on the CONTACT US form. Greater Los Angeles VA Contact Andrew Donnelly, DPT, OCS, CSCS and Kristin Eneberg- Boldon, PT, DPT. PMRS Office Phone (310)478-3711 ext.53982.
GOOGLE FORMS SIGN UP LINK https://forms.office.com/Pages/DesignPageV2.aspx?prevorigin=shell&origi…;