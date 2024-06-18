Lease-Up Fair at Isla Intersections
When:
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Isla Intersections
283 W Imperial Hwy
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Could Isla Intersections be your new home? If you’re a healthcare eligible Veteran experiencing homelessness, come on out to a lease-up fair on Thursday, June 20th.
This @holoscommunities property has 10 newly furnished one-bedroom units reserved for Veterans and is pet-friendly, features rooftop community gardens, a laundry room, and supportive services on site. Scroll to check out some photos of the building.
The leasing event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 283 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA 90061, and lunch will be provided. New residents will also receive one month’s free rent! RSVP to Isla@Levinegroups.com and AssetManagement@holoscommunities.org.