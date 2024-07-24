Weingart Tower Leasing Fair When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Weingart Tower 555-561 South Crocker Street Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Weingart Tower Cost: Free





Veterans in need of housing, this leasing fair is exclusively for you! Come out to Weingart Tower in downtown LA next Wednesday, July 31st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to check out this modern, amenity-rich property.

This brand-new development features a gym, computer lab, music and art studios, a community room, outdoor patios, beautiful city views, and it’s pet-friendly.

The leasing fair will feature tours of the property, door prizes and light refreshments for guests to enjoy. Representatives from VA, Barker Management and the Weingart services team will be on hand to assist Veterans with applications.

